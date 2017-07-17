
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Malcolm Waller News
thumb

In-form Waller roped in by Rajshahi

Zimbabwean all-rounder Malcolm Waller has been roped in by Rajshahi Kings for Bangladesh Premier League 2017 season which starts this November. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জিম্বাবুয়ান অলরাউন্ডার

thumb

Waller, Ervine lift Zimbabwe to level series

Zimbabwe have sealed their second victory in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as they win by four wickets (DLS method) in the fourth ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa Internation

thumb

Razzak out for seven days, Waller uncertain for Sunday

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh's veteran spinner Abdur Razzak, who is supposed to play for Sylhet Royals in the third season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has injured

thumb

Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Jannatul Naym PiealWinning a Man of the Match award by a member of the losing side is “not very common”. But this is exactly what happened with Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller in the fir

thumb

Zimbabwe looking for a fightback

[caption id="attachment_32876" align="aligncenter" width="473"]                          Kamrul Hasan Rabbi may play in place of Shakib![/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe might

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.