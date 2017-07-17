Malcolm Waller News
In-form Waller roped in by Rajshahi
Zimbabwean all-rounder Malcolm Waller has been roped in by Rajshahi Kings for Bangladesh Premier League 2017 season which starts this November. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জিম্বাবুয়ান অলরাউন্ডার
Waller, Ervine lift Zimbabwe to level series
Zimbabwe have sealed their second victory in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as they win by four wickets (DLS method) in the fourth ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa Internation
Razzak out for seven days, Waller uncertain for Sunday
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh's veteran spinner Abdur Razzak, who is supposed to play for Sylhet Royals in the third season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has injured
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
Jannatul Naym PiealWinning a Man of the Match award by a member of the losing side is “not very common”. But this is exactly what happened with Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller in the fir
Zimbabwe looking for a fightback
[caption id="attachment_32876" align="aligncenter" width="473"] Kamrul Hasan Rabbi may play in place of Shakib![/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe might