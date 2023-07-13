Major League Cricket 2023 News
ICC limits four overseas players in all new T20 leagues
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has sanctioned a limit of four international players (whether current orretired) in all new T20 competitions, with the remaining seven spots
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC
One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the
MLC 2023 announce experienced match officials for inaugural season
Major League Cricket (MLC) has unveiled its elite panel of 11 match officials for the highly anticipated debut of America's first franchised professional cricket league.Major Leagu
San Francisco Unicorns signs Haris Rauf and Shadab khan for Major League Cricket 2023
Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan and speedster Haris Rauf will feature in the first season of upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder S
Imad Wasim, Azam Khan to play for Indian franchise in MLC
The United States does not havemuch of a reputation in cricket. In women's cricket, they still managed to makeit to the World Cup, but in men’s cricket, they have yet to make a nam
Pakistani players waiting for NOC from PCB for MLC participation
A handful of Pakistani players are considering participating in the first Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US. However, their fate about participating in the tournament rests enti
Major League Cricket 2023 draft, Players, Venues all you need to know
The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will begin later this year on July 13 with the first round of player draft take place yesterday.Major League Cricket, America's premie