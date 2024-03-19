Luke Wood News
Luke Wood replaces Jason Behrendorff at Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have signed England's left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood for the replacement of Jason Behrendorff for IPL 2024. Wood has been signed for his base price at INR 50 lakhs.
Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul on debut thumps New Zealand
England won by 7 wickets and 36 balls to spare against New Zealand on Thursday (31st August) at Riverside ground, Chester Le - Street. Debutant Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul and then
Hales is one of the best in the country: Moeen
Alex Hales has returned to theEngland national team after three and a half years. He last played on March 10,2019, in this T20 format. Then he was banned and didn’t get chance in t
Hales makes strong comeback as England secure easy win in first T20I
England have started theseven-match T20I series by beating Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi onTuesday (September 20). England toured Pakistan after 17 years and started witha big