Lucknow Super Giants News
thumb

Morne Morkel Confirms: Mayank Yadav Fit to Play in IPL 2024 Match Against Mumbai Indians"

In exciting news for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans, bowling coach Morne Morkel has confirmed that Mayank Yadav is fit and available for the upcoming IPL 2024 match against Mumbai

thumb

He's pretty close: Mayank Yadav to return in action soon

Young pacer Mayank Yadav hasstarted bowling in the nets again and is "pretty close" to playingagain after missing time due to injury, according to assistant coach Sridharan Sriramo

thumb

Dhoni is a national hero: Pooran

When MS Dhoni was met withthunderous applause at the Ekana Stadium during Friday, April 19,'s IPL 2024match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG),Nichola

thumb

KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined heavily for slow over-rate

The Indian Premier League's (IPL)Code of Conduct was broken by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul andChennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday. As a resu

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG

Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn

thumb

High flying CSK to take on LSG

The Tata Indian Premier League has been moving thick and fast. In the 34th match of the mega tournament, Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants.The Chennai Supe

thumb

IPL 2024 : LSG Mayank Yadav is ready to make a comeback

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face against Ruturaj Gaikawad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. So far, they have register

thumb

Mayank Yadav to miss Lucknow Super Giants' next two matches

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacerMayank Yadav will not play in the upcoming group matches of the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 12 and Kolkata

thumb

LSG pacer Yash Thakur wanted to become MS Dhoni

According to coach PraveenHinganikar, pacer Yash Thakur of the Lucknow Super Giants was hesitant topursue a career in bowling because his dream was to be a wicketkeeper like MSDhon

thumb

Watch: LSG posts hilarious video featuring KL Rahul after win over GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) churned out a compelling win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently-concluded game in Lucknow. KL Rahul and Co. were outsmarted by GT in the last four

thumb

Krunal Pandya gives update about Mayank Yadav's injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounderKrunal Pandya provided an update on his partner Mayank Yadav, who stepped offmidway through their team's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in

