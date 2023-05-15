
Trending Now

Lorcan Tucker News
thumb

Mustafizur's 4 wicket haul gives Bangladesh a thrilling win over Ireland

Bangladesh won the third ODI by 4 runs and taken the series by 2-0 after the washout of first match. Ireland after winning the toss chose to bowl first. Bangladesh gave a chance to

thumb

Balbirnie, batters put Ireland to a strong position after day 1

After being thumped in the first match, Ireland have come stronger in the second one. Captain Balbirnie led the platform for Ireland, Tucker and Stirling kept the impetus towards t

thumb

Tucker's stunning ton gives Ireland a ray of hope in Mirpur test

Ireland started the day with 27-4 and trailing Bangladesh by 180 runs. But they had a terrific comeback in the first two sessions. They just lost one wicket in the first session wh

thumb

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker miss Zimbabwe T20Is to play ILT20

Star wicketkeeper, team batsman Lorcan Tucker will be without Ireland's Lorcan Tucker to miss the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Ireland's Lorcan Tucker will forgo the T20I series a

thumb

Finch, bowlers help Australia to secure convincing win against Ireland

Australia have won their fourthmatch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup comprehensively by 42 runs against Irelandon Monday (October 31) at The Gabba in Brisbane. With the win, they ha

thumb

Balbirnie expresses satisfaction after defeating one of tournament favorites

Ireland defeated England by 5runs on DLS for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup today at Melbourne CricketGround (MCG). Andy Balbirnie, Ireland's captain, is thrilled to have beat

thumb

Ireland pick up famous win against England in T20 World Cup

Ireland have registered a famouswin against England in a rain-hit game of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 onWednesday (October 26) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the Eng

thumb

Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies

Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim

thumb

Gurbaz's fifty helps Afghanistan beat Ireland to make series 2-1

Afghanistan have won by 22 runsin the third match of the five-match T20I series against hosts Ireland onFriday (August 12) in Belfast. Coming from 2-0 behind, the visitors narrowed

thumb

Bowlers, Balbirnie give Ireland an easy win

Ireland have registered theirsecond win against Afghanistan on Thursday (August 11) in Belfast and lead the five-matchT20I series by 2-0. Brilliant bowling from the Irish bowlers a

thumb

Balbirnie, Tucker star in Ireland's big win against Afghanistan

Ireland have finally managed towin a match after losing seven T20Is and three ODIs straight. They beat thestrong Afghanistan side by 7 wickets on Tuesday (August 9) in Belfast. Wit

thumb

Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland

South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o

