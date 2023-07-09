Logan Van Beek News
Bowlers, Sahan Arachchige star in Sri Lanka's dominating win over Netherlands in Final
Sri Lanka stamped their authority in the day of the final as they thumped Netherlands by 128 runs to win the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday (9th July) at Harare Sp
Van Beek's all rounder super over masterclass crushes down Windies in a thriller
Netherlands won a thriller against Windies which went down to the wire in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on 26th June (Monday).Earlier the day winning the toss Netherlands o
Max ODowd's brilliant 90 helps Netherlands reach super six in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
Netherlands thumped Nepal by 7 wickets to register their second victory of the tournament on Saturday (24th June).Earlier the day, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Bas de Leede gets injured by Haris Rauf's bouncer, receives 6 stitches
In this year's edition of the ICCT20 World Cup, one incident after another seems to be happening. Consideringthe results of the match, the relatively small teams seem to be shockin
Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal
Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L
Bowlers, Myburgh set up Netherlands' series win
Netherlands have beaten Ireland by four wickets in the third and final ODI at Utrecht to clinch series 2-1.This is the first time Netherlands have beaten a Full Member team in an O
Pacers lead from the front as Ireland level series 1-1
Ireland have got their second win in ICC ODI Super League as they have beaten Netherlands by 8 wickets in second ODI on Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.Batting fir
Watch: Van Beek takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Hampton
Fielding standards are not the same as before as players are setting a great example by saving crucial runs while also taking extraordinary catches for the team. The cricket frater