Legends News
thumb

West Indian legend cricketer Sir Vivian Richards honored with Order of the Caribbean Community

West Indian cricket legend Sri Vivian Richards was a world-class batsman during his playing days. His contribution to the West India national cricket team has never been in doubt.

thumb

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the

thumb

England Legend skipper Alastair Cook clean bowled by 15 year old in club match

Alastair Cook remains one of the most prolific batsmen in Test cricket. However, the former England captain recently met his match in a teenager. The England batsman was bowled cle

thumb

Dilshan fifty helps Sri Lanka cruise to third victory

Sri Lanka Legends have picked up yet another way-too-comfortable victory in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat South Africa Legends by 9 wickets on Mond

