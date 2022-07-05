Legends News
West Indian legend cricketer Sir Vivian Richards honored with Order of the Caribbean Community
West Indian cricket legend Sri Vivian Richards was a world-class batsman during his playing days. His contribution to the West India national cricket team has never been in doubt.
Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop
West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time
England Legend skipper Alastair Cook clean bowled by 15 year old in club match
Alastair Cook remains one of the most prolific batsmen in Test cricket. However, the former England captain recently met his match in a teenager. The England batsman was bowled clean by a 15 year old in a club match.
Dilshan fifty helps Sri Lanka cruise to third victory
Sri Lanka Legends have picked up yet another way-too-comfortable victory in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat South Africa Legends by 9 wickets