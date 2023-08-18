Lanka Premier League 2023 News
Hassan Ali undergoes finger surgery during LPL 2023
Right arm pacer Hasan Ali has had finger surgery after suffering an injury while playing for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) play-off game against Galle Titans.Paki
Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach
Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St
Vaas reveals why Babar Azam isn't leading the Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023
Colombo Strikers bowling coach Chaminda Vaas has revealed the reason why Babar Azam is not leading the franchise in the current Lanka Premier League (LPL).Chaminda Vaas, the Colomb
Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match 4 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings clash in game four of Lanka Premier League 2023 on Tuesday 1st August. The venue for this game is the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Dambulla Aura m
Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers Match 1 LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The highly anticipated Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 begins on Sunday (30 July). Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Colombo Strikers (CS) in the opening game of LPL at R. Premadasa S
Ramiz Raja joins commentary panel of Lanka Premier League 2023
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has joined the commentary panel of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the comm
LPL 2023 Squads, Fixtures, Schedules all you need to know
The Lanka Premier League 2023 is expected to return for its fourth edition from July 30th to August 20th. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to watching five teams compete in thr
Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL
The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri
Lanka Premier League 2023 schedule and fixtures announced
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has released the schedule for the 4th edition of the Lanka Premier League which will be played from 30th July to 20th August.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announc
Lanka Premier League 2023 set to commence on July 30
On Sunday, June 18, Sri LankaCricket (SLC) finally released the long-awaited schedule for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. The fourth season of the LPL will get off on July 30 a
LPL auction: Galle Titans sign Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed goes unsold
Although Bangladesh stars likeTamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Dasdid not get a team inthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) auction, Galle Titans has signed batter MohammadMithun, wh
Litton, Tamim, Mushfiqur remain unsold in LPL 2023 auction
In the last 3 editions of theLanka Premier League (LPL), players were selected from the players' draft.However, the squad for the fourth season is being arranged through an auction