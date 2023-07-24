Lalchand Rajput News
Indian support staff's concern over touring Pakistan
The next edition of the Asia Cupis being scheduled to take place in Pakistan and India's cricket team refusingto travel there, concerns are also likely to be mounted on a few India
Zimbabwe Coach Covid-positive at the beginning of the Sri Lanka tour
Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the first two full-day international matches in Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19 at the start of the tour, an official sa
Taylor's closest miss to score 10,000 runs is unfortunate: Lalchand Rajput
Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsmanBrendan Taylor, who has announced his retirement recently is incidentally atthe top of the list of the players who came close to the 10,000 internat
'No team can take us lightly', says Lalchand Rajput after beating Pakistan
Zimbabwe's Indian coach Lalchand Rajput is satisfied with the ultimate result of the 3rd and final ODI played between the Pakistan and Zimbabwe teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stad
Zimbabwe head coach exempted from touring Pakistan
Zimbabwe Cricket landed to Pakistan on Tuesday without their head coach Lalchand Rajput. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that he will miss the tour.Zimbabwe are set to retur
Vengsarkar and Rajput propose farewell match for Dhoni
Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has proposed a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni be played between India and Sri Lanka.On India's Independence Day ex-captain MS Dhoni a
Shastri to step down as India head coach, Kirsten to grab the job again
Only one year left. After that, Ravi Shastri will have to resign from the post of coach of the Indian team. Whatever the performance, Shastri will have to step down as head coach a
Lalchand Rajput shares his photographs in Scottish attire
Owing to the current worldwide lockdown, the former India batsman, Lalchand Rajput is busy spending time on social media.Recently, Rajput who is now the national coach of the Zimba
Lalchand Rajput draws plans for Zimbabwe players
BIPIN DANIFormer India batsman and current Zimbabwe national team coach Lalchand Rajput has prepared a special program and workout schedules for Zimbabwe players.The 58-year-old fo
Zimbabwe coach expresses confidence against wounded Bangladesh
Bangladesh also lost the two-match Test series against India after losing the Test against Afghanistan at home last year. Then, in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan earlier this
Lalchand Rajput appointed as Zimbabwe head coach
Lalchand Rajput, the former India opener has been appointed as the head coach of Zimbabwe national cricket team.On Saturday, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed the news on social