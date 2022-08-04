
Lakshan Sandakan News
thumb

SLC vice president throws party for the last winning Test squad

Jayantha Dharmadasa, the vicepresident of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, who felicitated Angelo Mathewson his 100th Test appearance (against Pakistan at Galle) last month threw

thumb

The Lakshan Sandakan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paththamperuma Arachchige Don Lakshan Rangika Sandakan, commonly known as Lakshan Sandakan (born 10 June 1991) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for the national tea

thumb

Sri Lanka add five more cricketers to WC squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasadded five more players to their World Cup squad on Friday (October 1) and willgo to UAE for the T20 World Cup with a total of 23 players in their squad.

thumb

Red alert for Sri Lankans travelling to UK: Cricket team exempt

The UK government has announced that passengers from Sri Lanka will be put on ‘red alert’, that would require a quarantine period at a government approved hotel. However, the Sri L

thumb

Bangladesh claim first series win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have tasted the first series over Sri Lanka on their ninth attempt in the format as they hammered the visitors by 103 runs (DLS) in the second ODI at Mirpur.It took effo

thumb

Mushfiqur's century helps Bangladesh set 247 target for Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have set a target of 247 runs for Sri Lanka in rain-affected first innings in the second ODI of three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

thumb

Madhushanka suffers hamstring injury: Karunaratne, Sandakan to join squad

Not only Lahiru Kumara but another Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madhushanka is also out of the second Test to begin at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thur

thumb

Karunaratne secured century with painkillers

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has finger injury and the team management is awaiting physio's report.According to the sources in South Africa, the 32-year-old captain had hu

thumb

Bangladesh batsmen to face trouble playing Sandakan, believes Chandimal

On Wednesday, in a press briefing, Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal said Bangladesh batsmen might not able to play Lakshan Sandakan well enough in a spin friendly wicket.[captio

thumb

All-round Sri Lanka come back strongly

Hosts Sri Lanka have come back into the five-match series with a big seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Galle. The series is now even at 1-1.Sri Lanka elected

