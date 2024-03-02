Kyle Mayers News
I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes
Kyle Mayers all round excellence helps Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title
Fortune Barishal thumped Comilla Victorians to win their maiden title in BPL on Friday (1st March) at Shere Bangla national Cricket stadium, Dhaka. Kyle Mayers all round brilliance
Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim star in Fortune Barishal’s dominating win to take them Final of BPL 2024
Fortune Barishal thumped Rangpur Riders by 6 wickets on Wednesday (28th February) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to reach the final of BPL 2024. Kyle Mayers all round bri
Tamim - Mayers shine in Barishal’s thumping win over Chattogram Challengers
Fortune Barishal crashed Chattogram Challengers by 7 wickets on Monday (26th February). Kyle Mayers' scintillating 50 off just 26 and Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten 52 from 43 deliveries h
7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni
Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match
Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches
New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe
So now I have to learn from you: Gambhir to Kohli during their on-field spat
The issue of Gautam Gambhir and ViratKohli is currently the main topic of discussion in India. However, what theywere involved in the quarrel came to know from an eyewitness.The fe
CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t
Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc
South Africa climb the mountain in a record breaking run chase to level the series
South Africa pulled of a heist to chase down the mammoth 259 in a T20I match. South Africa won the second T20I to level the series by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. They climbed
Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul spins Australia to convincing 164-run win
Australia secured a convincing164-run win against West Indies as Nathan Lyon led the bowling attack which waswithout Pat Cummins in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on