
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Kyle Jamieson News
thumb

Play calls off due to bad light in Mirpur after Bangladesh's slender lead

Bangladesh have a lead of 30 runs after the day 3 in Mirpur. Another bad light happened in the match and the match time reduced for this reason. Glenn Phillips fighting 87 helped N

thumb

Why Mushfiqur Rahim was given "obstructing the field" out

On the first day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, which took place at Mirpur,Mushfiqur Rahim became the first batter from Bangladesh to be dismissed for

thumb

Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup, Kyle Jamieson named as replacement

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry'shamstring issue against South Africa has forced him to miss the ODI World Cup,and Kyle Jamieson has been named as his replacement.Jamieson, who had pr

thumb

Kyle Jamieson added to New Zealand squad as Matt Henry's cover

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has gota place in New Zealand 's World Cup team. Injuries are going on in the NewZealand team in the World Cup. Fast bowlers are getting injured one after

thumb

Kyle Jamieson returns as New Zealand name T20I squads for UAE, England tours

New Zealand have named strong T20I squads for next month's tours of the United Arab Emirates and England and made some couple of maiden call-ups.New Zealand Cricket recently announ

thumb

CSK sign Magala as a replacement for injured Jamieson in IPL 2023

One of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings took a significant step to improve their bowling attack by hiring the services of fast bowl

thumb

Kiwi bowler Kyle Jamieson ruled Out of England Test series

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand was forced to withdraw from the England Test series on Tuesday due to a stress fracture returning to his back.New Zealand fast bowler Kyle

thumb

Kyle Jamieson, Will Young added in NZ XI for warm up match against England

New Zealand have added Kyle Jamieson and Will Young to the NZ XI squad to face England in a two-day pink ball warm-up game at Seddon Park later this week.Kyle Jamieson and Will You

thumb

Kyle Jamieson returns to New Zealand squad for England Tests

New Zealand have announced the14-member squad ahead of the two-match Test series against England. All-rounderKyle Jamieson returns to the team after almost eight months. Spinner Is

thumb

Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i

thumb

Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner in New Zealand Test squad for Pakistan tour

New Zealand have named a15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, which startsin the last week of the ongoing month. It will be Tim Southee’s first a

thumb

Allen, Bracewell earn place in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the eighth T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen andMichael Bracewell have been called into the squad. They will play the firstWorl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.