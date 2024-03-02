Kusal Perera News
Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh T20I series due to illness
With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 three months away, Sri Lanka have decided to recall Niroshan Dickwella, who last appeared in the format for them in 2021, to the T20I squad fo
Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh series
Lankan wicketkeeper batter KusalPerera has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. NiroshanDickwella has been selected as his replacement. Although Dickwella is still
Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat
New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Tanzim Sakib comes in for Mustafizur
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Monday(November 6) in Delhi.Both teams have made changesto their squad. Ba
Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup
Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri
Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023
The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W
BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera
Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac
Kusal Perera undergoes successful shoulder surgery in London
Sri Lankan wicket-keeper andbatter Kusal Perera has successfully undergone shoulder surgery in England. Thesurgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Wallace, who is a specialist in Sport
Kusal Perera to undergo surgery in UK
Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman KusalPerera has been given ‘all clearance’ to proceed for his shoulder surgery inthe United Kingdom.According to the highly-placedsources in the SL
The Kusal Perera Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mathurage Don Kusal Janith Perera is a left-handed wicket-keeper batsman from Sri Lanka. Born on August 17, 1990, the aggressive batsman holds the combined second-fastest fiftyth r
Madushanka needs no surgery
Sri Lanka's 29-year-old all-rounderLahiru Madushanka, who is likely to miss the upcoming T20I World Cup due toinjury needs no surgery. According to highly placedsources, the player