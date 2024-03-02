
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Kusal Perera News
thumb

Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh T20I series due to illness

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 three months away, Sri Lanka have decided to recall Niroshan Dickwella, who last appeared in the format for them in 2021, to the T20I squad fo

thumb

Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh series

Lankan wicketkeeper batter KusalPerera has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. NiroshanDickwella has been selected as his replacement. Although Dickwella is still

thumb

Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat

New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

thumb

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers

Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Tanzim Sakib comes in for Mustafizur

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Monday(November 6) in Delhi.Both teams have made changesto their squad. Ba

thumb

Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup

Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023

The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W

thumb

BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac

thumb

Kusal Perera undergoes successful shoulder surgery in London

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper andbatter Kusal Perera has successfully undergone shoulder surgery in England. Thesurgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Wallace, who is a specialist in Sport

thumb

Kusal Perera to undergo surgery in UK

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman KusalPerera has been given ‘all clearance’ to proceed for his shoulder surgery inthe United Kingdom.According to the highly-placedsources in the SL

thumb

The Kusal Perera Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mathurage Don Kusal Janith Perera is a left-handed wicket-keeper batsman from Sri Lanka. Born on August 17, 1990, the aggressive batsman holds the combined second-fastest fiftyth r

thumb

Madushanka needs no surgery

Sri Lanka's 29-year-old all-rounderLahiru Madushanka, who is likely to miss the upcoming T20I World Cup due toinjury needs no surgery. According to highly placedsources, the player

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.