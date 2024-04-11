Kumar Sangakkara News
Kumar Sangakkara suggests Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead rather he should concentrate on Rajasthan
Riyan Parag is having a fantastic IPL season thus far, smacking three half - centuries till now and is being tipped as a potential pick for upcoming T20 world cup.Riyan Parag after
Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world: Sangakkara
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royalsgot a big recognition from Lankan great and Rajasthan Royals Director ofCricket Kumar Sangakkara. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on
"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity" - Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). This is Rajasthan's second win in a row in the season. Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swas
Sangakkara expresses joy after Dhruv Jurel's inclusion in India's Test squad
Kumar Sangakkara, a former playerfor Sri Lanka who is now the coach and Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royal,expresses his delight at Dhruv Jurel's first call-up to the Indian t
SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah: Arjuna Ranatunga
Sri Lankan cricket is in bigtrouble. The team could not directly qualify for the World Cup. They qualifiedby playing the qualifiers, but they passed an unforgettable tournament.Fin
Rajasthan Royals name Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach
Former New Zealand fast bowlerShane Bond has been hired as an assistant and fast bowling coach for theRajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He takes over for Lasith Malinga, who moved on t
Mushfiqur Rahim becomes third wicket-keeper to cross 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup
Bangladesh and India face eachother in the high-voltage match of the World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Mushfiqur Rahim reached a new milestone in this match.Befor
List of most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup with 100-plus strike-rate
In the ODI World Cup, scoring fifty runs or more is considered an important achievement for a batsman. It is absolutely imperative for the batters to lead the batting attack by exa
Mushfiqur Rahim completes 100 stumpings in international cricket, achieves new milestone
Mushfiqur Rahim, the experiencedcricketer of the Bangladesh team, has created a new record with his gloves. Hebecomes the fourth wicket-keeper to reach the milestone of 100 stumpin
Steve Smith becomes second fastest cricketer to reach 9000 Test runs
Australia batters showeddominance on the first day of the Lord's Test. At the end of the day, they scored339 runs by losing 5 wickets. Steve Smith is unbeaten on 85 runs.Smith set
IPL 2023: Samson makes a hilarious catch gesture to Sangakkara
Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson have performed pretty superbly well in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Having played three games so far, they have
CAB to honour Pele at Eden Gardens during India vs Sri Lanka second ODI
During Thursday's second ODIbetween India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal(CAB) will honor the late, renowned footballer Pele by displaying footage