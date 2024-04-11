
Kumar Sangakkara News
thumb

Kumar Sangakkara suggests Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead rather he should concentrate on Rajasthan

Riyan Parag is having a fantastic IPL season thus far, smacking three half - centuries till now and is being tipped as a potential pick for upcoming T20 world cup.Riyan Parag after

thumb

Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world: Sangakkara

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royalsgot a big recognition from Lankan great and Rajasthan Royals Director ofCricket Kumar Sangakkara. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on

thumb

"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity" - Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). This is Rajasthan's second win in a row in the season. Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swas

thumb

Sangakkara expresses joy after Dhruv Jurel's inclusion in India's Test squad

Kumar Sangakkara, a former playerfor Sri Lanka who is now the coach and Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royal,expresses his delight at Dhruv Jurel's first call-up to the Indian t

thumb

SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah: Arjuna Ranatunga

Sri Lankan cricket is in bigtrouble. The team could not directly qualify for the World Cup. They qualifiedby playing the qualifiers, but they passed an unforgettable tournament.Fin

thumb

Rajasthan Royals name Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach

Former New Zealand fast bowlerShane Bond has been hired as an assistant and fast bowling coach for theRajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He takes over for Lasith Malinga, who moved on t

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes third wicket-keeper to cross 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh and India face eachother in the high-voltage match of the World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Mushfiqur Rahim reached a new milestone in this match.Befor

thumb

List of most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup with 100-plus strike-rate

In the ODI World Cup, scoring fifty runs or more is considered an important achievement for a batsman. It is absolutely imperative for the batters to lead the batting attack by exa

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim completes 100 stumpings in international cricket, achieves new milestone

Mushfiqur Rahim, the experiencedcricketer of the Bangladesh team, has created a new record with his gloves. Hebecomes the fourth wicket-keeper to reach the milestone of 100 stumpin

thumb

Steve Smith becomes second fastest cricketer to reach 9000 Test runs

Australia batters showeddominance on the first day of the Lord's Test. At the end of the day, they scored339 runs by losing 5 wickets. Steve Smith is unbeaten on 85 runs.Smith set

thumb

IPL 2023: Samson makes a hilarious catch gesture to Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson have performed pretty superbly well in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Having played three games so far, they have

thumb

CAB to honour Pele at Eden Gardens during India vs Sri Lanka second ODI

During Thursday's second ODIbetween India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal(CAB) will honor the late, renowned footballer Pele by displaying footage

