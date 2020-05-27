Kookaburra News
I don’t see swing being a big problem without saliva, says owner of Dukes
The owner of the ball manufacturer Dukes, Dilip Jajodia has said that bowlers should have the ability to swing the ball without saliva especially in England this summer. He also th
For the first time, the cricket ball will talk
Bipin Dani Ben Tattersfield, an Australian, is a specialist in innovation. He has a strong entrepreneurial spirit together with a passion for technology. As a self-taught techie Be
'Orange Ball' on cards in 100 ball cricket
Following the red and white balls, it’s presumably the time to ting cricket with a new color.In an offer to launch the new 100 ball competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board
11 year old girl asks for gender equal cricket pads to Kookaburra
World class cricket equipment manufacturer Kookaburra has received a letter from an 11 year old cricketer requesting to have gender neutral pads for female cricketers.Named Olivia,
Kookaburra unveils exclusive balls for T20
Kookaburra has developed and unveiled a special ball designed exclusively to play the shortest format cricket; the manufacturer are having an aim to introduce it across T20 leagues