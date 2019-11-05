Kolpak News
Amla takes charge of Cape Town Blitz as the batting consultant
Former South Africa opener Hashim Amla will serve as the batting consultant for Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) in South Africa. This will be his first time workin
de Villiers exposes how he stopped du Plessis from signing Kolpak deal
Former South African star AB de Villiers has revealed that he convinced current South Africa captain Faf du Plessis not to go for a second time deal with his county team after du P
County clubs target Morkel on Kolpak deal
Three English county clubs have reportedly been trying to bring South Africa's Morne Morkel in on a Kolpak deal. The clubs are wanting him to sign for 2018 county season.Warwickshi
Abbott, Rossouw quit SA careers; set to join Hampshire
South Africa's Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw has decided to quit International for Kolpak deal with English county club, Hampshire. Abbott has signed for four years while Rossouw w