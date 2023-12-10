Knee Injury News
Abrar Ahmed ruled out of the first Test due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, the national team's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth
Fakhar Zaman to undergo fitness test before South Africa game
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman will take part in a training session later today to assess his fitness ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Friday.Pakistan's
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Australia clash due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, their star batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the crucial ODI World Cup match against Australia, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Octobe
Najibullah Zadran ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan due to Knee injury
Afghanistan's middle-class batsman Najib Zadran has been ruled out of the upcoming three-game One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, which begins today.The Afghanista
Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Northamptonshire's One-Day Cup after knee injury
Prithvi Shaw will miss the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England for Northamptonshire after injuring his knee in a game against Durham on Sunday.Prithvi Shaw's time at Northam
MS Dhoni to undergo tests for knee injury in Mumbai hospital
Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) triumph in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, reports have now surfaced that franchise captain MS Dhoni is likely to undergo a series
Williamson will miss the ODI World Cup after a knee injury in IPL
In a major setback for New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson suffered a knee injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) that will likely see the star-batter miss the one-
Shaheen's injury can take upto 6 months to recover
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sohail Salim, has stated that it will take three to four months for Shaheen Shah's injury to recover if it doesn't lea
Fakhar Zaman ruled out from T20 World Cup due to knee injury says Rashid Latif
Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Rashid Latif has announced that Pakistan national cricket team batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World
Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves for London to complete knee rehabilitation
Shaheen Afridi has left for London where he will undergo rehabilitation from an injury sustained during the first friendly against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.Pakistan's top pac
Asia Cup 2022: Kohli meets Afridi, asking about his injury
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other members of the India cricket team met with Pakistan's injured pacemaker Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday at the International Cricket Cou