Kim Garth News
thumb

Kim Garth and Ashleigh Gardner dominate with the ball to clean sweep Bangladesh women

Australia women thumped Bangladesh women by 8 wickets on Wednesday (27th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to clean sweep Bangladesh by 3-0. Kim Garth and Ashleigh Ga

thumb

Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth included in Australia's squad

With her first Australia call-upfor the T20I tour of India next month, former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth ison the cusp of playing international cricket for a second country.The

thumb

Irish all-rounder leaves national team hoping to play for Australia

Pace bowling all-rounder Kim Garth has left Ireland with a dream of playing for the Australian cricket team. She has signed a two-year contract for the Australian state of Victoria

