Khurram Shahzad News
Noman Ali ruled out of Australia series
The list of injuries in Pakistan'sbowling department got longer. This time spinner Noman Ali has been ruled outof the Australia series. He was also brought in as a replacement for
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia series
After the big defeat in thethree-match Test series against Australia, Pakistan suffered another shock.Khurram Shahzad, the youngest pace bowler of the team, has been ruled out of t
Australia in the driving seat after day 3 in Perth Test
Australia in commanding position after day 3 in Perth Test on Saturday (16th December). Australia first bundled Pakistan out for 271 with all the bowlers were chipping away with wi