Khaled Ahmed News
Abahani beat Shinepukur to have a dominating win
Abahani Limited crashed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th March). Batting first, Shinepukur were bundled for a paltry 169 runs infront of a quality Abahani bowli
Taskin ruled out of third ODI; Afif, Khaled included in the squad
Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the thirdODI against New Zealand tomorrow due to stomach issues. Pacer Khaled Ahmed andbatter Afif Hossain have been added
Debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi restrict New Zealand to 254
New Zealand have posted 254 on the board. The debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared 3 wickets each, while Mustafizur was at his flow today with two wickets. But Tom Blundel
Live: New Zealand bat first, Khaled Ahmed makes debut for Bangladesh
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladeshin the second of a three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Saturday (September 23).The first ODI was washed out
Ebadot Hossain likely to miss Asia Cup
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming Asia Cup. This pacer is mainly suffering from a kneeinjury.This injury of Ebadot is old andit again appeared in practi
Does that mean Bangladesh can't play except me: Shakib on bowling less
Shakib Al Hasan has noexplanation for bowling lesser in the Dhaka Test against Ireland. In the entirematch, the Irish batted 193.2 overs, while Shakib bowled only 16 overs. Only 3o
Taskin Ahmed ruled out of Ireland Test
Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmedhas been ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland which is going to start onApril 4. Because of injury, Taskin won’t be able to participate i
Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from
Hasan Mahmud to get BCB central contract
The country's cricket arena is busywith the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the meantime, the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) officials are busy with the central contracts of the
Shakib fit to bowl in the second Test against India
Bangladesh Test captain Shakib AlHasan could not bowl much in the first Test against India due to an injury. Butthe news of relief in the Bangladesh camp is Shakib is available to
Bangladesh fight back with late wickets, India end the day at 278/6
Bangladesh fought back with latewickets in the evening session after Cheteshwar Pujara and Joe Root rescuedIndia from a vulnerable position which helped India to finish the first d
Pant counter-attacks after Bangladesh take 3 wickets in first session
Bangladesh have completed asuccessful first session of the first of the two-match Test series at ZahurAhmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. They are in control at the moment,howev