Kevin Pietersen wants Sanju Samson in India's T20 World Cup squad
Sanju Samson is having a dream season both for Rajasthan Royals and for him as well. His tally of 385 runs at an average of 77, is currently the leading run-scorer among the wicket
Pant's mobility was something that will give him great encouragement: Pietersen
Former England cricketer KevinPietersen believes Rishabh Pant and the Indian team management should beencouraged by the return player's mobility in the IPL game against the Gujarat
Kevin Pietersen slams Hardik for not using spin bowlers against CSK
Hardik Pandya is having a tough time in this season of IPL. He's having a lean patch for Mumbai Indians both with the bat and ball. He also got backlashed from fans for taking the
Ben Stokes hits most sixes in the history of Ashes
On Saturday, England captain BenStokes made history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in a singleAshes series against archrivals Australia. During England's fifth and fina
Kevin Pietersen picks his team of IPL 2023
The sixteenth edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League came to a close recently. As many as 10 teams battled it out amongst themselves to qualify for the playoffs. The likes
Venkatesh Iyer is a 360 kind of player, says Kevin Pietersen
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen gave praise to Venkatesh Iyer after the latter scored a 49-ball hundred-ball against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 Indian Premier Lea
I’m predicting a comfortable win for England - Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen has claimed Pakistan are being "petrified" by England ahead of a delicious T20 World Cup final after a "reckless" ten-wicket win over India in the semi-finals.Pakis
Pakistan will be petrified because this England team is flying: Pietersen
Former England hard-hitter batterKevin Pietersen wanted the England-Pakistan final. The wish of the Englishcricketer has been fulfilled. Before the final, he again made another big
In Brook, we have a real special player: Moeen
England star all-rounder MoeenAli has praised Harry Brook much and said he’s a 360-degree player who hasanswers to all kinds of deliveries. He also said that Brook will serve Engla
The Kevin Pietersen Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Kevin Pietersen is a South African cricketer who started his cricket in South Africa but finished it in England. He was born on June 26, 1980 in Pietermaritzburg, Natal, South Afri
Rohit Sharma will be the best option as India's Test captain: Kevin Pietersen
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on who should be India's next Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down.rohit-sharma-will-be-the-best-option-as-india's-
No Williamson-Warner in Pietersen's WC dream XI
The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 finished on November 14. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has announced the best World Cup 11 as per his view. There is no Indian cricketer in