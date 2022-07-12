Kennington Oval London News
England vs India 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The inaugural ODI between England (ENG) and India (IND) takes place on Tuesday 12th July at the Kia Oval in London.India beat England 2-1 in the T20 series and now have a chance to
The Oval: From war prison camp to venue of century Tests
Who could imagine the splendid Kennington Oval of a picturesque green outfield as a camp for war prisoners! Yes, it was once upon in dark old days. In 1944, a place the English cal