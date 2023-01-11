
Kemar Roach News
thumb

Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for the start of 2023 county season

West Indian fast-bowler Kemar Roach joins Surrey for the first six games of the County Championship season.Kemar Roach has signed up for a third summer with county championship hol

thumb

Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three

Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta

thumb

Bangladesh staring at another massive defeat

Bangladesh are looking at another embarrassing Test defeat, as West Indies have completely dominated the visitors in the second Test of the 2 match Test series. After the end of pl

thumb

Batting a major concern for Bangladesh as Windies go 1-0 up

West Indies made light work of the remaining 35 runs as they take one step closer to a series victory. The home side brushed aside the Tigers as they won by 7 wickets.Starting the

thumb

West Indies on top despite efforts from Shakib, Nurul and Khaled

The 3rd day of the 1st Test between West Indies and Bangladesh have seen many ups and downs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan and Khaled Ahmed have shown incredibl

thumb

WI vs BAN: Kemar Roach has been included in the West Indies squad for the 1st test match against Bangladesh

Kemar Roach passed a fitness evaluation and was added as the 13th player before the start of the Padma Bridge Friendship Test Series. He sustained an injury while playing in the En

thumb

The Kemar Roach Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kemar Andre Jamal Roach (born June 30, 1988) is a Barbadian international cricketer who plays for the West Indies. He played at the 2006 World Under-19 Cricket Cup in Sri Lanka and

thumb

Bonner defies England with resilient century

West Indies middle-order batsman NkrumahBonner highlighted the third day of the first Test match between West Indiesand England as the batsman picked-up his second century of his s

thumb

West Indies announce squad for three-match ODI series against India

West Indies national cricket team are currently indulged in a home assignment against England national cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The first three games have been d

thumb

Babar, Fawad lead Pakistan's fightback

Pakistan have made 212/4 on a challenging first day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.Oppressive heat caused interruptions which allowed only 74 overs

thumb

West Indies' another heroic win against Pakistan

West Indies have scripted a thrilling 1 wicket win in the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday (August 15) and started the ICC Test World Test Championship campaign in style.Pakis

thumb

Roach heroics earn West Indies thrilling 1 wicket win

West Indies have won a thrilleragainst Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test in Jamaica on Sunday(August 15). With the one wicket win, they have started ICC World TestChampi

