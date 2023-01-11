Kemar Roach News
Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for the start of 2023 county season
West Indian fast-bowler Kemar Roach joins Surrey for the first six games of the County Championship season.Kemar Roach has signed up for a third summer with county championship hol
Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three
Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta
Bangladesh staring at another massive defeat
Bangladesh are looking at another embarrassing Test defeat, as West Indies have completely dominated the visitors in the second Test of the 2 match Test series. After the end of pl
Batting a major concern for Bangladesh as Windies go 1-0 up
West Indies made light work of the remaining 35 runs as they take one step closer to a series victory. The home side brushed aside the Tigers as they won by 7 wickets.Starting the
West Indies on top despite efforts from Shakib, Nurul and Khaled
The 3rd day of the 1st Test between West Indies and Bangladesh have seen many ups and downs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan and Khaled Ahmed have shown incredibl
WI vs BAN: Kemar Roach has been included in the West Indies squad for the 1st test match against Bangladesh
Kemar Roach passed a fitness evaluation and was added as the 13th player before the start of the Padma Bridge Friendship Test Series. He sustained an injury while playing in the En
The Kemar Roach Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Kemar Andre Jamal Roach (born June 30, 1988) is a Barbadian international cricketer who plays for the West Indies. He played at the 2006 World Under-19 Cricket Cup in Sri Lanka and
Bonner defies England with resilient century
West Indies middle-order batsman NkrumahBonner highlighted the third day of the first Test match between West Indiesand England as the batsman picked-up his second century of his s
West Indies announce squad for three-match ODI series against India
West Indies national cricket team are currently indulged in a home assignment against England national cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The first three games have been d
Babar, Fawad lead Pakistan's fightback
Pakistan have made 212/4 on a challenging first day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.Oppressive heat caused interruptions which allowed only 74 overs
West Indies' another heroic win against Pakistan
West Indies have scripted a thrilling 1 wicket win in the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday (August 15) and started the ICC Test World Test Championship campaign in style.Pakis
Roach heroics earn West Indies thrilling 1 wicket win
West Indies have won a thrilleragainst Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test in Jamaica on Sunday(August 15). With the one wicket win, they have started ICC World TestChampi