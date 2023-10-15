Karsan Ghavri News
It is a stupid statement: Shahid Afridi criticized for comment on Indian bowlers
Former captain of the Pakistancricket team, Shahid Afridi’s comment ascribing India’s success in cricket to ameat diet has drawn a lot of flak. "India has a huge 1.4 billionpopulat
Shaw thinks he is a star, Gill has worked on his flaws: Gill's childhood coach
Shubman Gill's childhood coach KarsanGhavri highlighted the difference between Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Karsan saidthat if Prithvi does not work, there will be no profit even getting