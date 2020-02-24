
Karan Johar News
thumb

Karan Johar in talks with Sourav Ganguly for possible biopic

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly is in talks with Bollywood's famous filmmaker Karan Johar to make a film on his life and times. In

thumb

New Case filed against Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan

The two controversial cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were just getting back to business following a massive backlash because of their infamous remarks on Koffee With Karan w

thumb

Karan Johar breaks silence on Hardik-Rahul controversy

Popular TV show host Karan Johar has opened up for the first time about the controversies going around KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya following the TV show Koffee with Karan.Indian pla

