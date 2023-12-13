Karachi Kings News
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.
Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the
Mohammad Amir names his three favorite batsmen and bowlers
Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir revealed his top three current favorite batters and bowlers during a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel on Sunday.Former Pa
Peshawar beats Lahore, eliminates Karachi Kings from PSL playoffs
Shaheen Shah Afridi's first half century and four wickets were in vain as his defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost to 35-run Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League on Tue
PSL 8: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans to secure second win
The Karachi Kings defeated the Multan Sultans by 66 runs to secure their second win in game 14 of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's Nationa
Mohammad Amir ruled out due to injury in PSL 8
The Karachi Kings have suffered a major setback as their pacesetter Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the next game due to a groin injury.Karachi Kings appeared to have suffered a maj
I don't want to talk about Babar Azam, says Imad Wasim
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has refuted the notion that his team focused too much on troublesome Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam ahead of the eighth edition of the HBL Pakis
PSL 8: Mir Hamza ruled out Karachi squad, Brathwaite replaces Parnell in Multan Sultans
HBL PSL 8's injury list grows as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.After repeated bad news of injuries to two of their players, Multan
Frustrated Mohammad Amir Throws ball towards Babar in anger
Peshawar Zalmi's team, led by Babar Azam, recorded a thrilling two-run win over the Karachi Kings in game two of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday (14 February).The r
Peshawar Zalmi beats Karachi Kings by 2 runs in another Thriller
Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings by two runs in Game 2 of the HBL Pakistan Super League at Karachi Stadium on Tuesday.Peshawar Zalmi kept his cool in the end and won the o