Karachi News
Pakistan's training camp begins for Test series against Sri Lanka
The national Test squad led by Babar Azam started preparations for the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled for later this month at a training camp set up in Karachi on
Shahid Afridi set to open his cricket academy in Karachi
Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has taken a significant step by founding the L.A. Boom Boom Cricket Academy in Karachi for young cricketers.Former cricket legend Shahid Khan
Lahore and Rawalpindi PSL 8 matches likely to be shifted to Karachi
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to move the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi as the Punjab government has demanded a whopping
PCB Announces Star-studded Commentary Panel for New Zealand series
The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship matches and three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches b
New Zealand starts their training session for Karachi Test
The New Zealand side started training on Friday, a day after arriving in Pakistan, for the first Test of the two-game series against the home team which begins on December 26.Led b
Babar Azam achieves another massive milestone in Karachi Test
Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam scored another half-century in the third and final Test match of the historic series against England at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Are
Pak vs Eng: Karachi ready to host England after 17 years
KARACHI: Pakistan's performance at the 2022 T20 Asia Cup was terrible and the men in green will now prepare for the domestic T20I series against England.The Pakistan Cricket Board
PAK vs ENG: Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan hold Test series
Ben Stokes' side will open the Tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5 before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host t
Pak vs Eng: T20 series set to be played in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, Reports
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding upcoming T20 matches between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, well-informed sources have revealed.LAHORE:
Franchises ask PCB to move PSL 2021 from Karachi to UAE
Franchise-based T20 league Pakistan Super League (PSL) was suspended after a few matches last March due to coronavirus. But later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the r
Yasir confirms himself about his fake death news in Karachi plane crash
After the plane crash, when there were many fears about casualties in Pakistan, another news spread. Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah has died in the accident that went viral on so
Medical screening for visitors at Karachi Stadium
Coronavirus, which has spread from China, has also been identified in Pakistan. However, the government does not see the reason for canceling any occasion for this. Due to which th