Karachi News
thumb

Pakistan's training camp begins for Test series against Sri Lanka

The national Test squad led by Babar Azam started preparations for the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled for later this month at a training camp set up in Karachi on

thumb

Shahid Afridi set to open his cricket academy in Karachi

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has taken a significant step by founding the L.A. Boom Boom Cricket Academy in Karachi for young cricketers.Former cricket legend Shahid Khan

thumb

Lahore and Rawalpindi PSL 8 matches likely to be shifted to Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to move the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi as the Punjab government has demanded a whopping

thumb

PCB Announces Star-studded Commentary Panel for New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship matches and three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches b

thumb

New Zealand starts their training session for Karachi Test

The New Zealand side started training on Friday, a day after arriving in Pakistan, for the first Test of the two-game series against the home team which begins on December 26.Led b

thumb

Babar Azam achieves another massive milestone in Karachi Test

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam scored another half-century in the third and final Test match of the historic series against England at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Are

thumb

Pak vs Eng: Karachi ready to host England after 17 years

KARACHI: Pakistan's performance at the 2022 T20 Asia Cup was terrible and the men in green will now prepare for the domestic T20I series against England.The Pakistan Cricket Board

thumb

PAK vs ENG: Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan hold Test series

Ben Stokes' side will open the Tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5 before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host t

thumb

Pak vs Eng: T20 series set to be played in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding upcoming T20 matches between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, well-informed sources have revealed.LAHORE:

thumb

Franchises ask PCB to move PSL 2021 from Karachi to UAE

Franchise-based T20 league Pakistan Super League (PSL) was suspended after a few matches last March due to coronavirus. But later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the r

thumb

Yasir confirms himself about his fake death news in Karachi plane crash

After the plane crash, when there were many fears about casualties in Pakistan, another news spread. Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah has died in the accident that went viral on so

thumb

Medical screening for visitors at Karachi Stadium

Coronavirus, which has spread from China, has also been identified in Pakistan. However, the government does not see the reason for canceling any occasion for this. Due to which th

