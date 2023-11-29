Kane Richardson News
Aaron Hardie makes unwanted record in third T20I against India
It was a nightmare for bowlersduring the third Twenty20 International match between India and Australia,which took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batsmensc
Kent signs Kane Richardson for 2023 T20 Blast
Kane Richardson will play county cricket for the first time in 2023 after signing a deal with Kent for the duration of the T20 Blast.The right-arm, medium-pace bowler is considered
I still have ambitions to play T20 cricket: Starc
Australia's left-arm pacerMitchell Starc has discussed his future with Australian cricket team selectorGeorge Bailey. Starc outlined his goals with selector Bailey.Australia have b
Australia win despite Rashid's late blitz but semi-final spot in jeopardy
Australia have won their last matchof the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistanon Friday (November 4) in Adelaide but their qualification for the s
Can't win the World Cup in a practice game: Finch after defeat against India in warm-up game
Australia are the current championof the T20 World Cup. They are the host team again this edition. Naturally,fans' expectations about Australia are sky-high. But Australia’s time i
India clinch thrilling victory, South Africa win big in warm-up games
India and South Africa picked upthe win against Australia and New Zealand, respectively in their first warm-upmatch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.India vs AustraliaIndia clin
Warner, Marsh, Stoinis, Starc back in Australia squad
Australia have announced thesquad for the two-match T20I series against West Indies at home starting nextweek. The players who have missed the recently-concluded India tour returne
Head ruled out of final ODI, in serious doubt for first Test
Another Australian cricketerTravis Head has been added to the team's growing injury list and is in seriousdoubt before the first Test against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to take p
SL vs AUS: Australian Pacer Kane Richardson gets ruled out from the ODI series sue to injury
The Australia national cricket team has suffered a major blow when star pacemaker Kane Richardson was injured and ruled out of the entire five-game One Day International (ODI) seri
The Kane Richardson Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Kane William Richardson (born 12 February 1991) is an Australian cricketer who plays cricket for South Australia and the Melbourne Renegades.Richardson is a fast right arm bowler f
We just want to find a way to go home: Maxwell
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that Australian cricketers just want to find a way to go back home by any means at the end of Indian Premier Le
Umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel pull out of IPL for Covid-19 reasons
ICC’s two Elite Panel Umpires- Indian Nitin Menon and Australian Paul Reiffel, who have currently involved in Indian Premier League (IPL), have decided to pull out of the tournamen