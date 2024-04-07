
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Junaid Khan News
thumb

Junaid taunts Kohli for slow century

Virat Kohli has seen his eighth century in IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore played an unbeaten innings of 113 runs off 72 balls with 12 fours and four sixes. In this century, Kohli

thumb

Junaid Khan mocks IPL after SRH vs MI match

All over the world, T20 eventsfavour batters, and the IPL is no different. Sunrisers Hyderabad and MumbaiIndians faced off on March 27 and scored the most runs in the event. Former

thumb

Babar is not a quick learner: Junaid Khan

Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khancriticized Babar Azam's captaincy. After Babar left the captaincy, many peoplewho stood by him said that under Babar's leadership, Pakistan rose to

thumb

Junaid Khan criticizes Imam-ul-Haq for making unnecessary comments

Renownedfast bowler Junaid Khan has responded to a recent comment by Imam-ul-Haq about Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris during the New Zealand Series.Pakistani fast bowler Junaid

thumb

Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir and Junaid Khan appointed for junior team selectors

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed an eight-member selection committee to conduct under-13, under-16 and under-19 trials for regional and district team selections.The committ

thumb

The Junaid Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Junaid Khan (born 24 December 1989) is a Pakistani international cricketer who throws left arm fast. He is the first player from Swabia to qualify for the Pakistan nationa

thumb

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan pick- ‘Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?, IPL or PSL?’

The left-arm pacer from Pakistan, Junaid Khan has represented his nation in all three formats of the game. He made his international debut in the only T20I game against West Indies

thumb

Junaid claims about favouritism in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan claims that Pakistan cricketers always feel insecure about their future as those who maintain close relation with team management and captain, get a long

thumb

Rajasthan's Chetan Sakariya names Pakistan's Junaid Khan as his idol

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya who debuted in Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan royals (RR) last night reveals that Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan is his idol and he a

thumb

Junaid Khan picks best Pakistani batsman of the generation

Pakistani left-arm seamer Junaid Khan hit the headlines recently after he picked the best Pakistani batsman of the generation. There is no hiding to the fact that Babar Azam has be

thumb

Aaqib Javed slams PCB for accepting Amir in the squad

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir doesn’t deserve to be part of the squad in the upcoming England series.Due to the birth of his s

thumb

Virat Kohli is just a normal batsman: Junaid Khan

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan hogged the limelight in international cricket ever since he showcased his terrific bowling skills against Indian cricket team eight years ago. The

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.