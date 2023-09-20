JT vs SLK News
Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2
Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Match 29 CPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
It is the 29th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League and there is a lot at stake for the Jamaica Tallawahs as they take on the Saint Lucia Kings.In the 29th game of the 2023 Ca