Jos Buttler News
We should celebrate Buttler just like we celebrate our players like Kohli, Dhoni: Harbhajan
Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh praised Jos Buttler for striking a match-winning century in the RajasthanRoyals' (RR) IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesd
Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakhs due to a slow over rate in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on 16th April. Shrey
Records galore in Kolkata - Rajasthan match
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thriller of a chase. Jos Buttler from RR and Sunil Narine from KKR scored magnificent tons. This was another night whe
Anytime the negative thoughts come, I think the complete opposite and dare to dream:Buttler
Rajasthan Royals opener and yesterday's hero Jos Buttler spoke after the match. His century gave Rajasthan a record breaking victory.Buttler said, "At times, I felt like I was stru
Buttler's miraculous hundred eclipses Narine's all round brilliance
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling night at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (16th April). Jos Buttler's miraculous hundred engulfed Sunil Narine's
Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world: Sangakkara
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royalsgot a big recognition from Lankan great and Rajasthan Royals Director ofCricket Kumar Sangakkara. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on
Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day
England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri
Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred steers England to chase down 223
England crashed West Indies by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th December) in Grenada. Philip Salt's magnificent 109 off only 56 deliveries helped England chase down a massive 223 to comeb
Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies
England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl
England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour
England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad
Jos Buttler wants to lead England in the West Indies tour
Jos Buttler wants to remain England's white-ball captain despite their dismal performance at the Cricket World Cup - and hopes to lead his country on the tour of the West Indies in
To play as poorly as I have done has had a big effect on the team: Buttler
The reigning world champions,England, have been knocked out of the World Cup. They are still 10th in thepoints table. The English batters flopped massively in the tournament till n