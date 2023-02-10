Jon Lewis News
Jon Lewis appointed head coach of WPL team UP Warriorz
The Lucknow-based Women's Premier League (WPL) team, owned by Capri Global Holdings, will be called UP Warriorz and Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Lisa Sthalekar and Ashley Noffke are all p
ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee
Domingo still in BCB's plans
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has been criticized much recently for Bangladesh's poor performance. The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) contract with him is also nearing th
Lewis hails Mithun's 'exceptional' innings
Bangladesh batting coach Jon Lewis finds positives from the last outing against New Zealand in Christchurch, where Mohammad Mithun played an 'exceptional' innings.Being asked to ba
Trescothick, Lewis and Patel join England's new elite coaches
England Cricket Board decided to paint a new picture in their coaching set-up for the welfare of English cricket. The team management included former England opening batsman, Marcu
Oshada Fernando likely to miss first Test against England
Sri Lankan batsman, Oshada Fernando, who twisted his ankle during the Lanka Premier league (LPL) and had to miss both the Test matches on the South Africa tour is also likely to mi
Lewis sent to mandatory quarantine on arrival
Englishman Jon Lewis, Bangladesh's new batting coach, has been put into 14-day quarantine in Dhaka. [caption id="attachment_156725" align="alignnone" width="640"] Jon Lewis previou
New batting coach Jon Lewis to arrive this week
Jon Lewis will take over role as new batting coach for Bangladesh after a vacancy in the position.[caption id="attachment_156725" align="alignnone" width="640"] Jon Lewis previousl
Sri Lanka's ex-batting coach Jon Lewis wishes team for success
By Bipin Dani Sri Lankan team will have no specialist batting coach for the short series against Bangladesh on Friday. Contracts of Jon Lewis (batting) and Steve Rixon (fielding)