Jon Lewis News
thumb

Jon Lewis appointed head coach of WPL team UP Warriorz

The Lucknow-based Women's Premier League (WPL) team, owned by Capri Global Holdings, will be called UP Warriorz and Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Lisa Sthalekar and Ashley Noffke are all p

thumb

ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee

thumb

Domingo still in BCB's plans

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has been criticized much recently for Bangladesh's poor performance. The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) contract with him is also nearing th

thumb

Lewis hails Mithun's 'exceptional' innings

Bangladesh batting coach Jon Lewis finds positives from the last outing against New Zealand in Christchurch, where Mohammad Mithun played an 'exceptional' innings.Being asked to ba

thumb

Trescothick, Lewis and Patel join England's new elite coaches

England Cricket Board decided to paint a new picture in their coaching set-up for the welfare of English cricket. The team management included former England opening batsman, Marcu

thumb

Oshada Fernando likely to miss first Test against England

Sri Lankan batsman, Oshada Fernando, who twisted his ankle during the Lanka Premier league (LPL) and had to miss both the Test matches on the South Africa tour is also likely to mi

thumb

Lewis sent to mandatory quarantine on arrival

Englishman Jon Lewis, Bangladesh's new batting coach, has been put into 14-day quarantine in Dhaka. [caption id="attachment_156725" align="alignnone" width="640"] Jon Lewis previou

thumb

New batting coach Jon Lewis to arrive this week

Jon Lewis will take over role as new batting coach for Bangladesh after a vacancy in the position.[caption id="attachment_156725" align="alignnone" width="640"] Jon Lewis previousl

thumb

Sri Lanka's ex-batting coach Jon Lewis wishes team for success

By Bipin Dani  Sri Lankan team will have no specialist batting coach for the short series against Bangladesh on Friday. Contracts of Jon Lewis (batting) and Steve Rixon (fielding)

