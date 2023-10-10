
Johny Bairstow News
thumb

Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs

England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota

thumb

Malan masterclass takes England to a mountainous 364

England have posted a massive 364 on the board on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan smacked a glorious 140, while Root aided him with his blitzkrieg 82 which helped Engla

