Joe Denly News
The Joe Denly Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Joe Denly is an English cricketer who was born on 16 March 1986 in Canterbury, Kent. He's a top-class right-handed hitter. He was selected in England's provisional squad for the 20
PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement
Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl
Topley ruled out of final ODI
After more than four long years, English left-arm pacer Reece Topley has got a chance in the national team.But less than two days later, Topley faced an unfortunate injury. The Eng
Twitter reacts as Denly missed a sitter against New Zealand
England's tour of New Zealand proved to be a real nasty for the visitors. Joe Denly was in the headlines recently for missing an absolute sitter during the passage of play. It seem
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England finish the first day with big total in line
England are on the way to a big score in the first of the two-match Test series against the hosts New Zealand. The first day at Mount Maunganui on Thursday, November 27 ended with
Jonny Bairstow returns to England Test squad
Jonny Bairstow has been added to England Test squad for a two-match Test series against New Zealand. He has been named in the squad as an alternative to Joe Denly, who had been inj
Ankle damage rules Denly out of New Zealand T20I series
Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of England's T20 international series against New Zealand with a ligament damage in his right ankle. The 33-year old Kent batsman fail
Joe Denly to miss T20 opener against New Zealand
In what comes as pre series blow to the England cricket team, Joe Denly has been ruled out of the opening T20 clash after injuring his right ankle at the end of training session in
Opening slot, a big headache in modern day Test cricket
The longest format of the game is going through an interesting phase now in the form of ICC Test Championship, which has taken a great start in its first two months and gained the
Denly confirmed as new opener for England
England right-handed batsman Joe Denly will be the new opener for England in the remainder of the Ashes series while Jason Roy will bat at no.4.The historic Ashes is moving to its
Roy and Denly to swap spots for next Ashes Test
England who equalled the Ashes series 1-1 in the previous match are now expected to experiment with the batting battery by sending in Joe Denly as an opening batsman rather than Ja
Morgan reveals the toughest decision as England captain
England captain Eoin Morgan reckons that the decision to leave Joe Denly and David Willey out of the World Cup squad is the toughest decision he has had to make as a captain.[capti