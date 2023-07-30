Joburg Buffaloes News
Zim Afro T10: Mushfiqur tops highest batting average list, Taskin in top 5 bowlers list
Two Bangladesh cricketers TaskinAhmed and Mushfiqur Rahim have played in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10organized for the first time. Both performed well. Mushfiqur Rahim's Job
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Yusuf Pathan talks about chasing big targets in T10 and being an inspiration for his son
They say,the tough get going when the going gets tough. That applies perfectly to thevery dynamic Indian batter Yusuf Pathan, who put on a show for the fans inHarare, when he used
Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10
Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi
Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10
JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9
Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register comprehensive win against Cape Town Samp Army
by 9 wickets in the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at theHarare Sports Club. The Buffaloes put on a fine performance to lift themselvesoff the bottom of the p
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves
The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu
Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short
The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a
Harare Hurricanes win closely fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes
The HarareHurricanes registered their second consecutive win at the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, when they defeated the Joburg Buffaloes by 2runs at the Har
Marumani's brilliant half-century gives Cape Town another win against Mushfiqur's Joburg
The Cape Town Samp Army put on adominant display on Sunday evening at the Harare Sports Club, furtherconsolidating their position at the top of the points table. The Samp Armyfirst
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes face defeat against Durban Qalandars
The Durban Qalandars registeredtheir second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10,as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative
Bulawayo Braves sign Taskin Ahmed in Zim Afro T10 League
Bangladesh star pacer TaskinAhmed has got a team in Zim Afro T10 League. Bulawayo Braves have roped in theTiger pacer from the players’ draft of the tournament on Monday (July 3).