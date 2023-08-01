JJ Smit News
Chris Lynn stars in Montreal Tigers' win
Montreal Tigers triumphed over Toronto Nationals at the TD Cricket Arena by 23 runs after a wet outfieldforced a delayed start, reducing the match to six overs a side. Fans were tr
Shakib topples Nabi to regain top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Bangladesh star all-rounder andcaptain Shakib Al Hasan has received great news before the start of theirmission in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shakib lost the top spot in theal
Bas de Leede stars again as Netherlands beat Namibia by 5 wickets
Netherlands have beaten Namibiawith a tense finish and registered their second consecutive win in the ongoingICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They won the low-scoring match by 5 wickets on
Namibia's dream run continues as Scotland loses two on the bounce
Namibia have come to show surprises in the ongoing World Cup! . Namibia got off to a good start by beating Scotland by 4 wickets in their first match in the Super 12. Earlier, they
Bowlers help Sri Lanka claim easy win against Namibia
Sri Lanka have picked up an easywin of 7 wickets against Namibia in their first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 18). Bowling first, Sri Lanka bundledou