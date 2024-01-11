
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Jitesh Sharma News
thumb

Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance

India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with

thumb

Report: India to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is likely to endorse Indian Premier League (IPL) performers forthe next three-format tour of the West Indies. This came after India

thumb

Top youngsters in IPL 2023

India are well-known for making newcricketers. A large part of those who don the Indian jersey in internationalcricket, step on the stage of international cricket only after doing

thumb

Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat

thumb

Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, Axar left out of squad for New Zealand series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli havebeen omitted from India's T20I team for the forthcoming home series against NewZealand. KL Rahul and Axar Patel are also absent from the T20I and O

thumb

Sanju Samson ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is, uncapped Jitesh Sharma replaces him in squad

India wicket-keeper batter SanjuSamson has been ruled out of the rest of the T20I series against Sri Lanka dueto a knee injury. Jitesh Sharma has been called to the team as his rep

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.