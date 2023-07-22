Jemimah Rodrigues News
Dramatic tie in the third ODI after Bangladesh's late strikes
Dramatic tie at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. India needed 1 from last 3 balls and had 1 wicket in hands Meghna Singh was caught behind and the match had been t
Jemimah Rodrigues' all-rounder brilliance annihilates Bangladesh women to square the series
India Women registered a dominating victory over Bangladesh Women as they've 120 run victory and squared the series by 1-1 on Wednesday (19th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket
Nigar Sultana unhappy with batters despite historic win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotthe opportunity to play ODI series against India women team for the first time.And Bangladesh won by 41 runs by surprising everyone in the first mat
ICC announced nominees for Women's player of the month of October
Three Asian players are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month October 2022 Awards.In the ICC Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are shortlisted
India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title
India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh
Shafali shines as India take easy 59-run win against Bangladesh
Bangladesh lost to India by ahuge margin of 59 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday (October 8)in Sylhet.India won the toss and decided tobat. The two Indian openers Sm
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games
Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W
'Talent will be lost if the ball and pitch dimensions are changed'
India's former Test cricketer Diana Edulji is not in favor of use of a smaller and lighter ball for the women's cricket.Sophie Devine, the captain of the New Zealand team has recom
Fruitless Australia visit by families of India's top three women cricketers
BIPIN DANIIt was not a fruitful Australia visit by the families of three Indian women cricketers.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's parents (father Harmander Singh and mother Satvinder Kau