Jarvo News
ICC bans 'Jarvo 69' from attending World Cup matches

Jarvo, the infamous British citizen,entered the field directly in the World Cup. The British prankster and YouTuberhas made headlines several times by entering the field during gam

Serial pitch invader ‘Jarvo 69’ disrupts India-Australia World Cup match

After sneaking onto the groundduring the ICC World Cup, the infamous sport prankster known as 'Jarvo 69',whose actual name is Daniel Jarvis, has pulled another stunt.Jarvo's brazen

Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 'offers to help' needy Indian team

Following two successive defeatsagainst Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, perhaps TeamIndia ‘needs’ Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo 69 to bring luck for Virat Kohli's

Watch: Pitch intruder Jarvo steals spotlight at The Oval Test with his antics

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis has been getting all the attention during the ongoing Test series between England and India. Popularly known as 'Jarvo69', the prankster has been enjoying hi

Watch: Popular prankster Jarvo invades turf as India's no.4 batsman

Pitch invaders have often been seen as a big distraction during the passage of the play. Just imagine the scenario when the game is going smoothly and all of a sudden, a random guy

Watch: Lord's intruder Jarvo sets up a tent during a cricket game

Pitch invaders have been trying their best to steal the spotlight nowadays. Recently, an England cricket fan named "Jarvo" has been the subject of discussion across social media po

