Jamaica Tallawahs News
No Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL next season, Antigua-based franchise to replace Jamaica
A well-known team in theCaribbean Premier League (CPL) is the Jamaica Tallawahs. However, Jamaica isnot playing in the next season's CPL. They are being replaced by new franchisesb
Brandon King stars as Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Kings in first match of CPL 2023
Jamaica Tallawahs captain BrandonKing is the star of the first match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League(CPL). His team beat St Lucia Kings by 11 runs.King brought the same for
Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss
After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe
Lamichhane decides to reach Nepal soon and ready to surrender
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhaneis ready to fight the legal battle against rape allegations. Even after thearrest warrant was issued, the star leg-spinner of Nepal, who was in theC
King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title
Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe
Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs
After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi
Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki
Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended
After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia
The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi
CPL: Shivnarine Chanderpaul named Jamaica Tallawahs head coach
The Jamaica Tallawahs have named former West India batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul as their new head coach for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Former West Ind
Shakib to miss CPL 2021
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan won’t participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.He has not got no-objection certificate or NOC for CPL because of the nation
Morris, Amir get CPL gigs
30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut