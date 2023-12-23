
thumb

No Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL next season, Antigua-based franchise to replace Jamaica

A well-known team in theCaribbean Premier League (CPL) is the Jamaica Tallawahs. However, Jamaica isnot playing in the next season's CPL. They are being replaced by new franchisesb

thumb

Brandon King stars as Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Kings in first match of CPL 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs captain BrandonKing is the star of the first match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League(CPL). His team beat St Lucia Kings by 11 runs.King brought the same for

thumb

Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss

After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe

thumb

Lamichhane decides to reach Nepal soon and ready to surrender

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhaneis ready to fight the legal battle against rape allegations. Even after thearrest warrant was issued, the star leg-spinner of Nepal, who was in theC

thumb

King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe

thumb

Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs

After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi

thumb

Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki

thumb

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended

After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia

thumb

The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi

thumb

CPL: Shivnarine Chanderpaul named Jamaica Tallawahs head coach

The Jamaica Tallawahs have named former West India batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul as their new head coach for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Former West Ind

thumb

Shakib to miss CPL 2021

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan won’t participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.He has not got no-objection certificate or NOC for CPL because of the nation

thumb

Morris, Amir get CPL gigs

30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut

