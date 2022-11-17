
Jahurul Islam News
thumb

NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers

Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Miraz's all-round show powers Khelaghar to thumping victory

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved too much for the Legends of Rupganj as they lost to Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 7 wickets in day’s first match at Sher-e-Bangla National

thumb

Jahurul, Mashrafe storm Khulna into finals

Gemcon Khulna have thumped Gazi Group Chattogram by 47 runs in Qualifier 1 at Mirpur to book a place in the Final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Chattogram failed to cope up with the

thumb

Mahmudullah shines with bat and ball in Khulna's fourth win

Minister Group Rajshahi have taken a fourth straight loss in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, the latest defeat being a margin of five wickets to Gemcon Khulna at Mirpur. While Shakib Al

