Jaffna Stallions News
BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers appoint Mario Villavarayan as assistant coach
The ninth season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will start in January next year. The BPL players’ draftended on November 23 ahead of this event. However, the hiring of coach
LPL to start on December 6
Last month, the Sri Lankan CricketBoard (SLC) fixed the new schedule of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) afterpostponing the third season last month. According to this schedule, this
LPL scheduled to start from July 31
The third edition of the LankanPremier League (LPL), a franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka, will starton July 31. Amidst the instability in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (
Jaffna Stallions owners planning to invest in USA global tournaments
The owners of the JaffnaStallions team who are denied the ownership of the last year winning team inthe forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) are now planning to bring theirinvest
Jaffna Stallions crowned as LPL 2020 champions
Jaffna Stallions led by Thisara Perera crowned as the champions of the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League.Sri Lanka Cricket Board managed to conduct the inaugural edition of
Watch: Steyn pulls off unique celebration after taking first wicket in LPL
South Africa veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn is currently involved in the Lankan Premier League. When Chris Gayle backed out of the tournament citing an injury and Sohail Tanvir con
Watch: Shoaib Malik takes the best catch of his career
The Lankan Premier League has indeed lived up to fans' expectations. The players who have participated in the league have made sure to deliver the best when it mattered the most. A
Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020
The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also
Watch: Russell breaks the ball by his power hitting in LPL
There are two types of batsmen in modern-day cricket. The first type relies on timing rather than power while the second one relies mostly on power. West Indies international Andre
Surprise birthday party for 'Kilinochchi Express'
Sebastiyampillai Vijayraj, a member of the Jaffna Stallions team received a surprise birthday party from his team members on Tuesday."Yes, he was not aware about it till he was inv
Malik promises to bring Sania Mirza to Sri Lanka in next LPL
Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik is hoping to bring his Indian wife Sania Mirza to Sri Lanka next year when he arrives to play the 2nd year of Lanka Premier League (LPL).Sania an
Afridi 'cleared' to play in LPL
Less than three days since his arrival in Sri Lanka, former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi was cleared to play today’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) match between the Galle Gladiator