Iv News
Virat Kohli has been on average below than Mitchell Starc in the Test Cricket since 2019
In a recent statistic that shocked many cricket fans, Australian pacemaker Mitchell Starc has had a better test cut than Virat Kohli since early 2019.In a current statistic that sh
Kohli not over excited about Pakistan game
Indian Cricket Team will start their campaign playing against their biggest rival PakistanCricket Team. There is already massive buzz regarding the battle on October 24. But Virat
England level series with innings victory
England have levelled the Test series against India 1-1 after an innings win at Headingley where England beat India by an innings and 76 runs.The five-match Test series between Eng
India fight back after conceding big lead
India are fighting back in the third Test as India were in a good position at the end of play on day three with half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara.England start
Kohli and Anushka visit vegan restaurant in London
Two days after India's historic winagainst England at Lord's, captain Virat Kohli and his gorgeous wife AnushkaSharma paid a visit to a vegetarian restaurant Tendril Kitchen- Londo
Root up to second in Test batting rankings
There have been several changes inthe ICC's latest Test rankings. Inform English captain Joe Root has risen tosecond place in the Test batting rankings while Pakistan captain Babar
Rahul's ton conquers day one at Lord's for India
Kl Rahul's sixth Test century put India in a commanding position at the end of day one in the second Test against England.The second Test at Lord's too had some rain interruptions
Anderson hits back before rain spoils day two
James Anderson brought some momentum back to England on day two before the rain interruption forced early stumps.India were in a commanding position on the opening day of the first
Bowlers handover a dominant start for India at Trent Bridge
Indian bowlers ensured a dominating day for the visitors on the opening day of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge.The five-match Test series between England and India h
Jamieson, reprieved Pant keep the game well alive
It is still anyone’s game in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with New Zealand picking up wickets and India pushing for runs. This is the first time in 31 years a Test is