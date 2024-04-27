Irfan Pathan News
They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w
Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI
Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D
Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan
Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst
Yuvraj, Irfan express aspiration for inclusion of Shivam Dube in the T20 World Cup
In Friday's Indian Premier League(IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH),Shivam Dube contributed 45 runs off 24 balls, including four sixes and
Once Starc starts getting that inswing, he will be a bowler to watch out for: Pathan
Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan discussed how Mitchell Starc might regain his peak form for the 2024Indian Premier League (IPL).Mitchell Starc was bought byKolkata Knight Ride
Hardik Pandya's last year success was due to Ashish Nehra: Irfan Pathan
The new Mumbai Indians (MI)captain Hardik Pandya has come under fire after his two successive team defeatsin the ongoing IPL matches. "I was happy when MumbaiIndians lost against G
Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya's slow batting
Irfan Pathan, a formerall-rounder for India, criticized Hardik Pandya's batting in the high-scoringmatch between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on March 27, Wednesday.The f
Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana
Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was
Irfan Pathan explains why Sanju Samson is an extremely special cricketer
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan reserved the highest respect for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during a discussion on Star Sports. RR skipper led the batting attack by
Mohammad Ashraful, Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga to join Asian Legends League
This season of Asian LegendsLeague is starting with the cricketers of the top five countries in Asia. Theupcoming T20 tournament will start on March 13 and end on March 21. The lea
Irfan Pathan showers praise on Sai Sudharsan for his compelling knock against South Africa
Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan reserved the highest respect for Sai Sudharsan for his mature and compelling knock in the first ODI against South Africa atNew Wander
Irfan Pathan organized party for Afghanistan cricket team t his home
Former India player and one of the biggest supporters of Afghanistan tea, Irfan Pathan, invited the players for dinner at his home in Mumbai.Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in