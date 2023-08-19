
Ireland women's News
Ireland's Shauna Kavanagh announces retirement from international cricket

Shauna Kavanagh, Ireland's middle-order batsman, has announced her retirement from international cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer, who has performed well in Ireland's cricketing

Ireland Women's announce squad for ODI series against Australia

A 14-man Ireland women's team has been named for the much-anticipated one-day international series against world champions Australia - a series set to take place from 23-28 July 20

Ireland women's team will tour Pakistan in November 2022

The Irish women's cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time for the three matches of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship on November 4-9, followed by three T20Is on

