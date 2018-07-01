
  • Ireland women vs Bangladesh women 2018
Ireland women vs Bangladesh women 2018 News
thumb

Ireland earn consolation win against Bangladesh in last T20I

Ireland have fought back against the in form Bangladesh to earn a consolation win in the last T20I of the series.Records fell during the third and final T20 International between B

thumb

Jahanara five-for, Tigresses win on last ball

Bangladesh women have won the first T20I against Ireland women in a last-ball thriller at YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin. The Asian champions are leading the three-match series 1-0.[cap

