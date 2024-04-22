IPL News News
Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2024 Journey Cut Short by Hamstring Injury
Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter, Mitchell Marsh, has encountered a setback in his Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign. The Australian powerhouse has been sidelined for t
IPL: Late is better than never
Late is better than never. This English proverb gave Bdcrictime hope. And we all know, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. Why I'm talking
IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna
The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P