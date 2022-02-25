
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • IPL governing council
IPL governing council News
thumb

BCCI announces groups and venues for IPL 2022

BCCI officially revealed the groups and venues for the IPL 2022, which will be played from March 26th to May 29th.Following the mega auction, BCCI and IPL Governing Council are in

thumb

BCCI calls tender for two new IPL teams

BCCI has called tenders for two new IPL team owners as the Indian Premier League will be a ten-teams tournament from the next season.BCCI is currently gearing up to resume the seco

thumb

List of players likely to miss second leg of IPL 2021

A bunch of players are expected to be unavailable for the second leg of the IPL 2021, which is planned to be played in the United Arab Emirates.BCCI is working with all their effor

thumb

IPL 2021 to resume on September 19

The remaining games of the IPL 2021 are scheduled to be played from September 19th to October 15th.BCCI is working with all their efforts to complete the remaining games of the IPL

thumb

IPL 2021: BCCI expects to allow 50% crowd for UAE leg

BCCI is expecting to allow a 50% crowd for the second leg of the IPL 2021, which is planned to happen in the United Arab Emirates.BCCI officially confirmed that the remainder of th

thumb

IPL 2021: Sri Lanka Cricket expresses its desire to host remaining matches

Sri Lanka Cricket expressed its desire to host the remaining matches of suspended IPL 2021 in Sri Lanka during September.The second wave of COVID-19 is hitting hard in India as the

thumb

BCCI had snubbed IPL governing council’s proposal to shift competition to UAE: Reports

Everything was going smoothly in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League until there was an unexpected COVID-19 outbreak in the IPL bubble. In the latest development, the Boa

thumb

BCCI plans to add one more IPL team ahead of 2021 auction: Reports

After the thirteenth edition of the IPL concluded, reports and widespread speculations suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is not interested to cancel the mega

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.