I couldn’t sleep, kept wondering what could I do different: Mohit Sharma after IPL final
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharmabowled brilliantly throughout the entire Indian Premier League (IPL). Mohit'scomeback after not getting a team in the IPL for a few consecutive sea
Richest Cricket Board's amuses fans with his tricks to dry pitch in IPL final
The rain continued tointerfere the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) even on reserve day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fa
Jadeja’s clutch performance helps CSK win their 5th title in a last ball thriller in the final
Chennai Super Kings win a last ball thriller against Gujrat Titans to win 4th IPL title. Openers and Jadeja's clutch performance helped them topple Gujrat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tu
IPL final 2023: Reserve day weather forecasts
The Indian Premier League (IPL)final goes to reserve day due to rain. Millions of spectators filled thegallery of Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium in the mega final on Sunday (May 28). B
Who will win if IPL 2023 is washed out due to rain?
Heavy rain on Sunday postponedthe toss between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings in the IndianPremier League championship game. Rain started falling about half an hour
When is the cut off time for the IPL final?
Sunday's IPL 2023 championshipmatch between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed dueto torrential rain in Ahmedabad. The second qualifier of the season was a
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titan
Glorious Gill demolishes MI in unwritten semifinal to reach final for two consecutive years
Shubman Gill's stunning hundred gave GT a massive total on the board before Mohit Sharma's five wicket haul wrapped MI for 171 to give GT a massive win in the qualifier 2 of 62 run
CSK pass GT challenge to play IPL final for tenth time
Chennai Super Kings passed the Gujrat Titans challenge in qualifier 1 in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) by 15 runs on Tuesday (23 May) to become the first team of this season to
BCCI announces schedule and venues for IPL 2023 playoffs, finals
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (21 April) announced the dates and venues for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and finals.The Board of Contr
Watch: MS Dhoni's controversial run-out against Mumbai
MS Dhoni's run-out against Mumbai Indians in the IPL final will go down as one of the most controversial dismissals in cricket history. The fans were left speechless after third um