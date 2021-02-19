IPL Auction 2021 News
Kolkata consider Shakib as 'lucky charm'
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL title twice. Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was instrumental in winning the both titles. This
Preity Zinta takes Shahrukh, Azharuddeen and Sachin in Bangalore
Indian Premier League (IPL) is always full of dazzling performances. There are surprises in the auction too. This year’s auction isn’t different too. Especially because of the name
Arjun Tendulkar sold to Mumbai Indians
Sachin Tendulkar will now officially mentor his son Arjun, as the young Tendulkar has been bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction.The five-time IPL champions bought Arjun
Buys from IPL 2021 auction at a glance
57 players have been bought at the IPL 2021 auction. Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson have earned big money.Morris (INR 16.25 Cr), Jamieson (INR 15 Cr
Morris breaks IPL records, Shakib back in KKR
Chris Morris has become the most expensive ($2.2 million) player in an IPL auction. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan returns to KKR. Mushfiqur Rahim, Xavier Bartlett, Saurabh Kumar, As
Mushfiqur makes late entry to IPL 2021 auction
Mushfiqur Rahim is the latest Bangladeshi to enter Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction.Mushfiqur previously did not register for this year's edition. However, just hours befor
Three IPL teams who can target Shakib Al Hasan
The official proceedings for the next edition of the Indian Premier League have started already and now the last-minute release and trade of players are happening at the moment. Al
BCCI tells IPL franchises to wait until December for next update on IPL 2021 auction
The 2020 edition of the IPL has been done and dusted. Thanks to BCCI for making this spectacle a memorable one by hosting the world's premier tournament in the United Arab Emirates
Will there be mega auction ahead of IPL 2021? Sourav Ganguly reveals
The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading towards its end. While Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the tour